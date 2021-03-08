SBS Hindi

Federal Government seeks help from Julia Gillard to spread awareness about COVID vaccine

SBS Hindi

The former prime minister Julia Gillard is among the first people in Australia to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Former prime minister Julia Gillard is among the first people in Australia to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2021 at 6:31pm, updated 10 March 2021 at 10:03am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

The Federal Government has sought help from Julia Gillard to encourage Australians, especially women, to get vaccinated. While the government is hopeful of meeting its target of total vaccination by October, certain medical organisations remain sceptical.

Published 8 March 2021 at 6:31pm, updated 10 March 2021 at 10:03am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists