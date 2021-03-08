Federal Government seeks help from Julia Gillard to spread awareness about COVID vaccine

Former prime minister Julia Gillard is among the first people in Australia to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Source: AAP
Published 8 March 2021 at 6:31pm, updated 10 March 2021 at 10:03am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has sought help from Julia Gillard to encourage Australians, especially women, to get vaccinated. While the government is hopeful of meeting its target of total vaccination by October, certain medical organisations remain sceptical.
Published 8 March 2021 at 6:31pm, updated 10 March 2021 at 10:03am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share