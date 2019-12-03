SBS Hindi

Federal government will spend millions to counter foreign interference

Australia's intelligence agency warns a terrorist attack is likely in the next 12 months

Federal police patrol Melbourne Airport in M Source: AAP

Published 3 December 2019 at 3:16pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The government has pledged a multi-million dollar boost to Australia's security and intelligence agencies to thwart the unprecedented threat of foreign interference. Scott Morrison confirming the government will force a vote on its controversial Medevac repeal bill before parliament adjourns for the summer.

