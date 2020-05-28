SBS Hindi

Feeling lonely and no one to talk to? Help is available a phone call away

Loneliness is taking a toll on Australia's youth.

Published 28 May 2020 at 5:03pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up mental health challenges for many. While some are dealing with financial uncertainties, a few others’ lives have been put on hold after the outbreak sent the world into a lockdown.

Highlights
  • Conversation in Isolation is a free, volunteer-based initiative that supports people who simply need to chat
  • You can reach out to them at conversationinisolation.blogspot.com or call 0492 837 888
  • Victorian medical students have volunteered for taking these calls
The pandemic which has forced people to socially distance and stay at home has left many at risk of loneliness and social isolation.

To beat this phenomenon, a group of Victoria-based medical students have started
Conversation in Isolation
to help support Australians experiencing loneliness during the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE

How social isolation and depression ended in tragedy for one Indian family



Conversation in isolation
As a medical student, the volunteers do not give advice or guidance or suggest treatment but ‘we lend them our ears’, says Monish Puri. Source: Supplied


20-year-old Monish Puri, a medical student at Monash University in Melbourne, who is a volunteer at this service tells SBS Hindi that this service is available for free and many volunteers speak languages other than English.

“We have many volunteers who are available for a chat over the phone. And they can speak to us in a language they are comfortable in. I speak to people in Hindi and English,” he says.

Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
28/05/202007:50


‘Please seek help if you have no one to talk to’

Monish says people need to overcome the stigma and seek help.

“There’s a stigma within the Indian community and the larger South Asian community to seek help for mental health issues.

“If they have issues, if they are anxious and have no one to share their anxieties with, I would encourage them to reach out for help.

“We have received calls from members of the Indian community who are lonely and are feeling isolated.

“Even while living with their family, they don’t share a relationship where they can share their worries or speak up,” says Monish.

Conversation in isolation
“I want to help. I am privileged. I have the means to help others and therefore I have put my hand up to volunteer for this service. I am glad people feel better after having a chat.”

Where can I seek help?

MensLine Australia 1300 789 978

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636

Headspace 1800 650 890

ReachOut au.reachout.com

Care Leavers Australiasia Network 1800 008 774

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a certified health practitioner.

