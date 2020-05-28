Feeling lonely and no one to talk to? Help is available a phone call away

Highlights Conversation in Isolation is a free, volunteer-based initiative that supports people who simply need to chat

You can reach out to them at conversationinisolation.blogspot.com or call 0492 837 888

Victorian medical students have volunteered for taking these calls

The pandemic which has forced people to socially distance and stay at home has left many at risk of loneliness and social isolation.





To beat this phenomenon, a group of Victoria-based medical students have started Conversation in Isolation to help support Australians experiencing loneliness during the COVID-19 crisis.





As a medical student, the volunteers do not give advice or guidance or suggest treatment but ‘we lend them our ears’, says Monish Puri. Source: Supplied





20-year-old Monish Puri, a medical student at Monash University in Melbourne, who is a volunteer at this service tells SBS Hindi that this service is available for free and many volunteers speak languages other than English.





“We have many volunteers who are available for a chat over the phone. And they can speak to us in a language they are comfortable in. I speak to people in Hindi and English,” he says.





Listen to the podcast:





‘Please seek help if you have no one to talk to’

Monish says people need to overcome the stigma and seek help.





“There’s a stigma within the Indian community and the larger South Asian community to seek help for mental health issues.





“If they have issues, if they are anxious and have no one to share their anxieties with, I would encourage them to reach out for help.





“We have received calls from members of the Indian community who are lonely and are feeling isolated.





“Even while living with their family, they don’t share a relationship where they can share their worries or speak up,” says Monish.





Source: Supplied





As a medical student, the volunteers do not give advice or guidance or suggest treatment but ‘we lend them our ears’, says Monish.





“I want to help. I am privileged. I have the means to help others and therefore I have put my hand up to volunteer for this service. I am glad people feel better after having a chat.”





Where can I seek help?

MensLine Australia 1300 789 978





Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467





Beyond Blue 1300 224 636





Headspace 1800 650 890





ReachOut au.reachout.com





Care Leavers Australiasia Network 1800 008 774





