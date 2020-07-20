Ravi Prabhu who hails from Andhra Pradesh in India and lives on the East Coast of the US, says the past few months have been a great break.





Highlights:

Ravi Prabhu is a passionate traveller who has visited 186 countries.

He has been to Australia many times and loves Uluru.

He has also been to Pakistan which is one of his most memorable experiences.

Ravi Prabhu in New Zealand Source: Supplied





"My trips are planned every 3-4 months. I am not a full-time traveller. For a full-time traveller, maybe this is a problem. My last trip was in February, so it has been only four months. Recently I have started saying that I have not travelled. Maybe, this is a God-given break."









Ravi has travelled to 186 countries. Nine countries he has not visited yet, are Venezuela, Somalia, Libya, Turkmenistan, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Nauru and Taburao.





Ravi Prabhu in Tajikistan Source: Supplied





Ravi says he developed his love for travel when he was nine years old.





"My parents took me to Bhutan. It was so different than South India where we live, I felt like if given a chance I want to see the world. So that's how the seed grew in my mind."











However, international travelling started when Ravi moved to the US for studies, and it never stopped. He has been to Pakistan too, which he says is one of the most memorable experiences he has ever had.





"There is this area in Pakistan which in India we call as Gilgit Baltistan," he said.





How does Ravi manages the finances and time? Listen to this conversation, here:





LISTEN TO 'Feeling the itch': 186 countries visited but Coronavirus has hampered his quest to visit them all SBS Hindi 20/07/2020 14:18 Play







"Indians are generally not given tourist visas to Pakistan. Even if they get business or religious visa, they can only go to Lahore or Karachi. But, we cannot enter in the are called POK or Gilgit Baltistan as it is known in Pakistan. Recently I happened to be in Gilgit Baltistan. That was an amazing feeling to be there."





Ravi Prabhu in Pakistan Source: Supplied





He has been to Australia many times, but his experience in Uluru is close to his heart.





"A fascinating thing I did in Australia was flying to Alice Springs. As Australians understand, it is a huge desert and barren land in the centre of the country. So going to Alice Springs and looking at the Ayers Rock was a truly unique experience."





Ravi Prabhu in Australia Source: Supplied





Ravi Prabhu says there are no 'wrong' places in the world, only bad experiences which can happen anywhere to anyone.





"Yes, at many places pickpocketing has happened, at many places they cheat you. But, as a seasoned traveller, I blame myself for these experiences as after travelling far and wide, if I still fall prey for it, the problem is with me."





Ravi Prabhu in Sudan Source: Supplied





These days Ravi Prabhu spends time browsing flights and deciding on his next destination.





"I have been at home since February. Now I am feeling the itch," he says.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter









