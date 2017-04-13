Available in other languages

FESTIVAL FRUIT CAKE

















Ingredients





1 Cup Sugar





1/2 Cup Oil





1 3/4 Cup Plain Flour





3/4 tsp- Cinnamon Powder





3/4 tsp Ginger powder or Ginger candy





1 tsp- Baking Soda





1 Cup- Chopped Mixed Nuts





1/2 Cup - Yoghurt





1/2 Cup- Water





[ Mix Water & Yoghurt and make thick Lassi ]





A Pinch of Salt











METHOD- Beat Oil and Sugar for about 2 minutes, Add Cinnamon powder & Ginger Powder, Mix well .Sift Plain flour , Salt and Baking Soda 2-3 times and keep a side .Add slowly lassi and Plain flour mixture alternatively, fold mixed nuts in the mixture . put some nuts on the top





Always add Nuts in 2 Tbsp of Plain Flour, Mix nicely then add in Cake Mixture ]





.





Bake at 180c for 20-25 minutes till Golden Brown


























