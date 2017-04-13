SBS Hindi

Festival Fruit Cake

Published 13 April 2017 at 11:51am, updated 13 April 2017 at 12:06pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Easter is coming up and the kids too have school holidays. How about baking this delicious eggless cake? Just follow our easy recipe!

FESTIVAL FRUIT CAKE

 

 

Ingredients

1 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Oil

1 3/4 Cup Plain Flour

3/4 tsp- Cinnamon Powder

3/4 tsp Ginger powder or Ginger candy

1 tsp- Baking Soda

1 Cup- Chopped Mixed Nuts

1/2 Cup - Yoghurt

1/2 Cup- Water

[ Mix Water & Yoghurt and make thick Lassi ]

A Pinch of Salt

 

METHOD- Beat Oil and Sugar for about 2 minutes, Add Cinnamon powder & Ginger Powder, Mix well .Sift Plain flour , Salt and Baking Soda 2-3 times and keep a side .Add slowly lassi and Plain flour mixture alternatively, fold mixed nuts in the mixture . put some nuts on the top

Always add Nuts in 2 Tbsp of Plain Flour, Mix nicely then add in Cake Mixture ]

.

Bake at 180c for 20-25 minutes till Golden Brown

 

 





