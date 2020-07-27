SBS Hindi

Festivals in the time of Coronavirus: Aussie Indians celebrate virtual Teej

SBS Hindi

Teej

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2020 at 1:35pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Australian Indians celebrated the festival of Teej online as COVID-19 restrictions hampered the plans of physical celebrations.

Published 27 July 2020 at 1:35pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
The Association of Haryanvis in Australia organised a unique virtual Teej Fair.

Highlights:

  • Indian festival Teej was celebrated online as the COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
  • Association of Haryanvis in Australia organised this virtual festival.
teej
Source: Supplied


Hundreds of Indians from Australia and other parts of the world participated in the fair which was flooded with music, dance and fun.

 

teej
Source: Supplied


AHA president Sewa Singh said, “We had planned to celebrate the festival on grounds in Sydney and Melbourne and online in other parts, but it was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. So we decided to take the celebrations online.”

The decision proved to be a blessing in disguise as people from Canada, France and India also joined the festival online.

Film Actor Dr Anoop Lather
Film Actor Dr Anoop Lather Source: Supplied


Film actor Anoop Lather, who joined from Kurukshetra in Haryana said he was delighted to see Non-Resident Indians celebrating the festival with full spirit despite the difficult times.

Listen to the podcast, here:

LISTEN TO
Festivals in the time of Coronavirus: Aussie Indians celebrate virtual Teej image

Festivals in the time of Coronavirus: Aussie Indians celebrate virtual Teej

SBS Hindi

27/07/202006:41


Renowned cultural activist and actor Dr Maha Singh Punia also joined the festivities online from India. He said he was proud to see people from other parts of the world trying to reconnect to their roots. 

Folk artist Mahaveer Guddu
Folk artist Mahaveer Guddu Source: Supplied


The festival was not a session of speaking and sharing views. Many local and international artists performed live in the presence of a substantial online audience. This includes folk singer Mahavir Guddu who presented his famous ‘Kissa Shiv-Parvati’ (story of God Shiva and his wife, Parvati).

The festival is celebrated during the Saawan month which fadha folk dance of Punjab and sing folk songs dedicated to their husbands or future husbands.
The festival is celebrated during the Saawan month which fadha folk dance of Punjab and sing folk songs dedicated to their husbands or future husbands. Source: EPA


Teej (third) refers to the third day of the Sawan (Monsoon)  month according to the Hindu calendar. Mostly celebrated in the northern parts of India Teej signifies greenery during the monsoon month in India. It also symbolizes the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women worship the Goddess Parvati for a happy married life. They prepare Jhula (swings) and sing folk songs.

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for essential work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Residents in Melbourne public housing towers who need access to support and assistance should call the Housing Call Centre on 1800 961 054. If you need a translator, first call 131 450. Both services are 24/7. More information can be found 
here.


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts