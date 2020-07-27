Festivals in the time of Coronavirus: Aussie Indians celebrate virtual Teej

The Association of Haryanvis in Australia organised a unique virtual Teej Fair.





Indian festival Teej was celebrated online as the COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Association of Haryanvis in Australia organised this virtual festival.

Hundreds of Indians from Australia and other parts of the world participated in the fair which was flooded with music, dance and fun.











AHA president Sewa Singh said, “We had planned to celebrate the festival on grounds in Sydney and Melbourne and online in other parts, but it was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. So we decided to take the celebrations online.”





The decision proved to be a blessing in disguise as people from Canada, France and India also joined the festival online.





Film actor Anoop Lather, who joined from Kurukshetra in Haryana said he was delighted to see Non-Resident Indians celebrating the festival with full spirit despite the difficult times.





Renowned cultural activist and actor Dr Maha Singh Punia also joined the festivities online from India. He said he was proud to see people from other parts of the world trying to reconnect to their roots.





The festival was not a session of speaking and sharing views. Many local and international artists performed live in the presence of a substantial online audience. This includes folk singer Mahavir Guddu who presented his famous ‘Kissa Shiv-Parvati’ (story of God Shiva and his wife, Parvati).





The festival is celebrated during the Saawan month which fadha folk dance of Punjab and sing folk songs dedicated to their husbands or future husbands. Source: EPA





Teej (third) refers to the third day of the Sawan (Monsoon) month according to the Hindu calendar. Mostly celebrated in the northern parts of India Teej signifies greenery during the monsoon month in India. It also symbolizes the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women worship the Goddess Parvati for a happy married life. They prepare Jhula (swings) and sing folk songs.





