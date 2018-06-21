SBS Hindi

FIFA World Cup 2018: Who's in, who's out, find out

SBS Hindi

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez (Getty Images)

Source: Uruguay striker Luis Suarez (Getty Images)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2018 at 3:19pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

The first batch of countries are through to the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But where there are winners, there are losers -- the first teams have also been eliminated from the tournament. Tune in to find out which teams have made it to the top 16 so far and which teams are out of the tournament.

Published 21 June 2018 at 3:19pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground