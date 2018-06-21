FIFA World Cup 2018: Who's in, who's out, find out

Source: Uruguay striker Luis Suarez (Getty Images)
Published 21 June 2018 at 3:19pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The first batch of countries are through to the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But where there are winners, there are losers -- the first teams have also been eliminated from the tournament. Tune in to find out which teams have made it to the top 16 so far and which teams are out of the tournament.
Published 21 June 2018 at 3:19pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share