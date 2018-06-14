'Fighting on Ice': A film on Indian Ice Hockey teams

'Fighting on Ice' is a documentary which reveals the struggles and passions of athletes who play Ice Hockey in India. The documentary follows the Indian Ice Hockey teams, the association and innumerable people who are passionate about Ice Hockey and who believe in the future of Ice Hockey in India.





Source: Mithun Bajaj





Fighting On Ice got its world premiere at the Madrid Asia International Film Festival where it has been nominated for the Best Documentary award. The film's director, Mithun Bajaj has also earned a nomination for 'Best Director of a Documentary'.





'Fighting on Ice' has already won the best documentary award at Eurasia international monthly film festival in Russia. It has been officially selected for the Rome Independent Prisma Awards and the Auckland International Film Festival.





Source: Mithun Bajaj





"Ice Hockey is primarily surviving in India because of this fabulous group of people who are giving it their all just to make their country proud," Mr Bajaj tells SBS Hindi.





"It's time India gets to know about these fabulous players, whose undying spirit and positivity about putting India's name on the game of ice hockey is something to be proud of."





Kunzes Angmo - Indian Women's Ice Hockey team player Source: Mithun Bajaj





Amit Belwal - Indian Men's Hockey team player Source: Mithun Bajaj





The director said he wanted to make the movie to inform the world about the people who overcame the odds to give India its own hockey team.





"I was very surprised and impressed that India has an ice hockey team," he said.





"I went to Leh to shoot the Indian men's and women's Ice Hockey teams. Then I started following them. I went to Thailand where the women's team played very well. After that, I went to Kuwait where the men's team came second in an Asian tournament.





"Ice hockey players, both men and women, are very talented and hardworking. This film is made to inform people that India has an ice hockey team."





Source: Mithun Bajaj





Rinchen Dolma - Indian Women's Ice Hockey team player Source: Mithun Bajaj























