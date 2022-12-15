Fiji news : 15 December 2022

A diptych of two images generated on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 shows (left) Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama voting at the Yat Sen Secondary School polling station in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and (right) People's Alliance Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka voting at the Lower Ragg Ave polling station during the Fijian election campaign in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. A total of 342 candidates from nine political parties and two independent candidates will contest the general election. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE