SBS Hindi

Fiji news : 15 December 2022

SBS Hindi

FIJI ELECTION 2022

A diptych of two images generated on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 shows (left) Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama voting at the Yat Sen Secondary School polling station in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and (right) People's Alliance Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka voting at the Lower Ragg Ave polling station during the Fijian election campaign in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. A total of 342 candidates from nine political parties and two independent candidates will contest the general election. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2022 at 3:14pm, updated an hour ago at 3:16pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

In this latest Fiji news; Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem clarifies that the election results that were showing on the FEO app were provisional; Fijian Elections Office (FEO) to start work on the final vote count results after the app was affected by technical problems.

Published 15 December 2022 at 3:14pm, updated an hour ago at 3:16pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_71222_Daana.mp3 image

'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant

SBS Hindi

08/12/202210:40
LISTEN TO
Hindi_131222_NSW_Visa.mp3 image

'Good news': NSW relaxes conditions for permanent residency visa applicants

SBS Hindi

13/12/202205:29
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina reaches World Cup final thanks to Lionel Messi

India Bollywood Drugs

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 15 दिसंबर 2022

Ash Barty

SBS Hindi News 14 December 2022: Tennis champion Ash Barty awarded the highest honour for her achievements

India China

India report : No fatalities or serious injuries in India-China Arunachal border clash