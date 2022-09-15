SBS Hindi

Fiji news : 15 September 2022

FIJI VILLAGE

Fiji people in a village performing dance. (Representative image) Source: AAP / JENNIFER CHAPMAN/AAPIMAGE

Published 15 September 2022 at 1:12pm
In this latest Fiji news: India and Fiji are partnering to host the World Hindi Conference; Fijians are encouraged to be proud of their mother tongue Hindi.

Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.

14/09/202211:01
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.

12/09/202206:24
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

12/09/202207:55
