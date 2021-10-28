SBS Hindi

Fiji news: 28 October 2021

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

Published 28 October 2021 at 5:12pm, updated 28 October 2021 at 5:24pm
In this latest Fiji news: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama leaves for the Glasgow climate summit in Scotland and People's Alliance Party raises questions over PM Bainimarama's daily travel allowance in Glasgow.

