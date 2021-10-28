Fiji news: 28 October 2021

Published 28 October 2021 at 5:12pm, updated 28 October 2021 at 5:24pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
In this latest Fiji news: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama leaves for the Glasgow climate summit in Scotland and People's Alliance Party raises questions over PM Bainimarama's daily travel allowance in Glasgow.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.