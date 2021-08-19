Fiji news in Hindi: 19 August 2021

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Fiji news in Hindi: 19 August 2021Play05:44SBS HindiOther ways to listen Fiji residents queue outside a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Suva. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aileen Torres-BennettGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.9MB)Published 19 August 2021 at 5:23pm, updated 19 August 2021 at 6:07pmSource: SBS In the latest news of Fiji in Hindi: COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Fiji and its Western Division records a spike in new cases.Published 19 August 2021 at 5:23pm, updated 19 August 2021 at 6:07pmSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREInternational students’ return depends on Australia’s vaccination rate: Federal governmentAdvertisementREAD MOREGovernment offers 400 m to businesses in Victoria, Indian community calls it ‘drop in the ocean’READ MORETasmania opens doors for skilled migrants, thousands of places up for grabs ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह