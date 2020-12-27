SBS Hindi

Fiji News in Hindi 27 December 2020

A photo taken during Operation Fiji Assist, alongside the local community that received help from Australian troops

Source: Capt Ghuman

Published 27 December 2020 at 6:18pm
Catch the latest news of Fiji ** Australian soldiers are also contributing to the relief program after the Yasha Cyclone in Fiji.

