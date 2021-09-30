Fiji news in Hindi: 30 September 2021

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Fiji news in Hindi: 30 September 2021Play05:40SBS HindiOther ways to listen Fiji's Education Minister Premila Kumar with Australian High Commissioner John Feakes (right). Source: Supplied by Department of Information/FijiGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.8MB)Published 30 September 2021 at 5:56pm, updated 30 September 2021 at 6:02pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBS In the latest Fiji news: Australia continues to support Fiji's education sector; teachers requested to get vaccinated by the end of October and more.Published 30 September 2021 at 5:56pm, updated 30 September 2021 at 6:02pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREFully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents could travel to India this year: Scott MorrisonAdvertisementREAD MOREHere's what residents can do if getting 'calls from AFP demanding money'READ MOREFrom international student to CEO: Meet the new boss of Australia's largest home and land developerShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह