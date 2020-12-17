Fiji News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

A resident secures his house by placing plastic sheets on the windows ahead of the arrival of super Cyclone Yasa in Fiji's capital city of Suva on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Lice MOVONO / AFP) (Photo by LICE MOVONO/AFP via Getty Images)

Resident his house by placing plastic sheets on the windows ahead of the arrival of super Cyclone Yasa in Fiji's capital city of Suva on December 16, 2020. Source: AFP

Published 17 December 2020 at 6:24pm, updated 17 December 2020 at 6:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news from Fiji. Fiji scrambles to prepare for Cyclone Yasa as authorities impose a nationwide curfew. Fijians living in the path of an approaching super cyclone were told to hunker down at home or flee to emergency shelters immediately.

