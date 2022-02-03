SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 03 February 2022

fiji news

Permanent Secretary for Fiji's Ministry of Health Dr James Fong receiving Pfizer vaccines from Australian High Commissioner in Fiji John Feakes. Source: From Australia in Fiji Facebook page

Published 3 February 2022 at 1:31pm
In this latest Fiji news: Westpac says 2022 is the year of recovery for Fiji; Australia, New Zealand, and UNICEF to assist Fiji with more Pfizer vaccines.

