SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 10 February 2022

SBS Hindi

fiji news

Royal Australian Navy sailors loading disaster relief supplies for Fiji during Operation Fiji Assist. Source: AAP Image/Australian Defence

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2022 at 3:49pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

In this latest Fiji news: Thirty-two Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) soldiers left Australia to assist in the rehabilitation efforts in Tonga; RFMF and the Fiji Navy to benefit from a week-long visit by the US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.

Published 10 February 2022 at 3:49pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'