Fiji report: 10 February 2022

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Royal Australian Navy sailors loading disaster relief supplies for Fiji during Operation Fiji Assist. Source: AAP Image/Australian Defence
Published 10 February 2022 at 3:49pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
In this latest Fiji news: Thirty-two Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) soldiers left Australia to assist in the rehabilitation efforts in Tonga; RFMF and the Fiji Navy to benefit from a week-long visit by the US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.
Published 10 February 2022 at 3:49pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share