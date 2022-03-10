Fiji report: 10 March 2022

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Fiji report: 10 March 2022Play05:10SBS HindiOther ways to listen Election officials at work in Fiji. Source: AAP Image/Peter WilliamsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.12MB)Published 10 March 2022 at 2:09pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBS In this latest Fiji news: Fiji rejoins Commonwealth Forum of National Human Rights Institutions; Fijian Elections Office reaches more than 28,000 voters in two weeks.Published 10 March 2022 at 2:09pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and TwitterREAD MOREIndia lifts ban on international flights from 27 MarchAdvertisementREAD MORE'You can be what you can see’: Del Irani makes the case for media diversityREAD MOREMeet two rising stars from the Indian community this International Women's DayShareLatest podcast episodesएसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweetsFiji news : 27 October 2022'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'