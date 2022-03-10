SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 10 March 2022

Election officials at work in Fiji.

Published 10 March 2022 at 2:09pm
In this latest Fiji news: Fiji rejoins Commonwealth Forum of National Human Rights Institutions; Fijian Elections Office reaches more than 28,000 voters in two weeks.

