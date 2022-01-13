Fiji report: 13 January 2022

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Fiji's NDMO staff disinfect one of the evacuation centers. Source: National Disaster Management Office (Fiji)
In this latest Fiji news: The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in Fiji aims to decontaminate evacuation centers as soon as possible so that schools can prepare for classes; NDMO teams are in the process of assessing damages caused by flood waters.
Published 13 January 2022 at 2:15pm
Source: SBS
