Fiji report: 17 February 2022

The view of the rock at the Hindu temple near Labasa in northern Fiji. Source: AAP image
In this latest Fiji news: Fire destroys a business in Ba town in Fiji, 15 jobs lost; Hindu temple near Labasa (northern Fiji), Nagigi Naag Mandir, has the potential to become a national and world heritage site.
