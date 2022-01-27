SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 27 January 2022

Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan and staff celebrate Republic Day at India House in Fiji.

Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan and others celebrate Republic Day at India House in Fiji. Source: Supplied by Indian High Commission/Fiji

Published 27 January 2022 at 4:00pm
In this latest Fiji news: Indian High Commission officials celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day in Suva; Fiji plans to send more supplies to Tonga and more.

