Fiji report in Hindi

COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in Fiji.

Source: Rakesh Kumar

Published 11 March 2021 at 5:54pm
Catch the latest news from Fiji. ** COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in Fiji. // ** Six thousand frontline workers are vaccinated first.

