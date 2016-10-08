SBS Hindi

Fijian-Indian-Australian among '100 Most Influential Women'

Sadhna Smiles

Sadhna Smiles Source: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Published 8 October 2016 at 3:06pm
By Pallavi Jain
Fijian-Indian-Australian Sadhna Smiles has been announced as a winner in The Australian Financial Review and Westpac '100 Women of Influence Awards for 2016'. Sadhna Smiles is the CEO of Harcourts Group Victoria. Tune in for this free flowing chat with the one and only Sadhna Smiles

