Fijian Indians Feeding Firefighters and Victims

The bushfires in Australia have been devastating and our braveheart firefighters have given their all to combat the fires. On the other hand, every community from Australia has come forward to help the victims and firefighters in a big way. The Fijian Indian community has come out in a big way to help in the form of serving meals and making cash donations.





The aid was spearheaded in two phases by the charitable organisation Yaadein Vision along with several other Fiji Indian clubs and individuals. On 29th December the groups went door-knocking in the areas of Wollondilly and Bargo. They provided meals to the victims of the bushfires, who had no electricity and some did not even have water. The residents were most appreciative of this gesture.





In the second phase, this generous group served lavish Indian meals to Fire Stations to the firefighters who have worked tirelessly to combat these fires. Bobby Singh Mishra the International Director of the charitable organisation, Yaadein Vision told SBS Hindi, "We believe in selfless service. The joy on the faces of those we served was the greatest reward for us."





The helpers began with a prayer for rain and the well being of all affected by the fires. They then had a Kava drinking ceremony which was a novelty for all those being served. The menu consisted of fine Indian cuisine of chicken tikkas, lamb curry, pulao, pappads, butter chicken and various other delicacies. A special table was set up with Indian sweets.





Apart from the food the Fijian Indian group also handed in a cheque donation of $1000 each to Wollindilly Emergency Control Centre by Yaadein Vision and another $1,000 to Buxton Fire brigade. Joyti Club also under the banner of Fiji community donated $1,000 to Balmoral Fire brigade and another $1,000 to Hill Top Fire brigade. Source: Supplied











