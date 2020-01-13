SBS Hindi

Fijian Indians Feeding Firefighters and Victims

SBS Hindi

Fijian Indian community helping firefighters at Balmoral.

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2020 at 4:09pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 4:34pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The Fijian Indian Community has come forward in a big way to help firefighters as well as victims of the devastating bushfires. Spearheaded by the charitable organisation Yaadein Vision Group, along with various other Fiji Indian clubs and individuals, they served lavish meals to the firefighters and have donated a total of $4000. The International Director of Yaadein Mr Bobby Singh Mishra tells us more.

Published 13 January 2020 at 4:09pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 4:34pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The bushfires in Australia have been devastating and our braveheart firefighters have given their all to combat the fires. On the other hand, every community from Australia has come forward to help the victims and firefighters in a big way. The Fijian Indian community has come out in a big way to help in the form of serving meals and making cash donations. 

 
Food at the Fire Stations served by the Fiji Indian Community
Source: Supplied


The aid was spearheaded in two phases by the charitable organisation Yaadein Vision along with several other Fiji Indian clubs and individuals. On 29th December the groups went door-knocking in the areas of Wollondilly and Bargo. They provided meals to the victims of the bushfires, who had no electricity and some did not even have water. The residents were most appreciative of this gesture.

Serving the firefighters
Source: Supplied


 

In the second phase, this generous group served lavish Indian meals to Fire Stations to the firefighters who have worked tirelessly to combat these fires.  Bobby Singh Mishra the International Director of the charitable organisation, Yaadein Vision told SBS Hindi, "We believe in selfless service. The joy on the faces of those we served was the greatest reward for us."

 
Food being served
Source: Supplied


The helpers began with a prayer for rain and the well being of all affected by the fires. They then had a Kava drinking ceremony which was a novelty for all those being served. The menu consisted of fine Indian cuisine of chicken tikkas, lamb curry, pulao, pappads, butter chicken and various other delicacies. A special table was set up with Indian sweets.

Indian sweets and snacks
Indian-Australians are predisposed to diabetes and resulting ailments. Source: Supplied


 

Apart from the food the Fijian Indian group also handed in a cheque donation of $1000 each to Wollindilly Emergency Control Centre by Yaadein Vision and another $1,000 to Buxton Fire brigade. Joyti Club also under the banner of Fiji community donated $1,000 to Balmoral Fire brigade and another $1,000 to Hill Top Fire brigade.
Handing over a cheque
Source: Supplied
 

 

Service to mankind is the best form of worship
Source: Supplied


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024