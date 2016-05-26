Financial Support packege for Dairy farmers - Is it a sigh of relief ?

Farmers who've had their income affected by the drastic price drop on milk will receive financial support.





The federal government is offering a half a billion dollar in concessional loans as well as funding to set up a milk price index.











While opposition Agriculture Minister Joel Fitzgibbon has backed the government's support package but he says that its not enough and the government needs to do more.











Dairy Farmers have welcomed this assistance but say the crux of the issue - low milk prices - is yet to be addressed.











Ultimately, it'll come down to consumers to set the standard as they are willing to pay more to support farmers. one of the shopper says, "I want the farmers to get what is a fair price.





they have to make a living and they're just being ripped off".



























