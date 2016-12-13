SBS Hindi

Firoze Shah Kotla of Delhi

SBS Hindi

Firoze Shah Kotla Fort

Firoze Shah Kotla Fort Source: Vijay Jayara

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 13 December 2016 at 5:29pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We all know of Firoze Shah Kotla as the second largest Cricket Ground of India! Did you know it was once a grand fort that people from far and near thronged to view in the 14th century? Based on the article by Vijay Jayara - Presented by Kumud Merani.

Published 13 December 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 13 December 2016 at 5:29pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We are all aware of the magnificent Firoze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground but it's interesting to learn about the original Firoze Shah Kotla Fort built in 1354 by Firoze Shah Tughlaq of the Tughlaq dynasty. A splendid fort m on the banks of the river Yamuna in Delhi in it's fifth phase when it was known as Ferozabad.

Among the ruins of the fortress stands a proud polished pillar from the times of Maurya Ruler Ashoka the great, bearing testimony to that age of glory. The ruins today cry out for restoration.

The Fort complex also houses a Bawli or step well and the Jami Masjid. Famous were the gardens in the complex now filled with dirt and brambles. History weeps in desolation!

Firozeshah Kotla
Firozeshah Kotla Source: Vijay Jayara




Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels