Firoze Shah Kotla of Delhi

We are all aware of the magnificent Firoze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground but it's interesting to learn about the original Firoze Shah Kotla Fort built in 1354 by Firoze Shah Tughlaq of the Tughlaq dynasty. A splendid fort m on the banks of the river Yamuna in Delhi in it's fifth phase when it was known as Ferozabad.





Among the ruins of the fortress stands a proud polished pillar from the times of Maurya Ruler Ashoka the great, bearing testimony to that age of glory. The ruins today cry out for restoration.





The Fort complex also houses a Bawli or step well and the Jami Masjid. Famous were the gardens in the complex now filled with dirt and brambles. History weeps in desolation!





Firozeshah Kotla Source: Vijay Jayara









