First Indian Australian to receive Lord Mayor's Australia Day Achievement Award

She is young, bright, and enterprising and above all she is humane. Prerna Pahwa from Brisbane is the first ever Australian of Indian origin to be awarded 2019 Lord Mayors Australia Day Achievement Award.





Prerna tells us she has been working for the community at large and for individuals in need for almost ten years. She is the founder and President of Simply Human Inc and Superheroes Without Capes. These not for profit organizations are actively working with various ethnic communities. However, Prerna’s driving passion is to help spread awareness about Leukemia and Bone Marrow transplant, particularly in the South Asian communities.





Source: Supplied





Along with her team, Prerna raised funds of $88,000 towards the cause of a Leukemia patient. She says, “There was not a single event that we missed out on to go and collect funds for this cause.”





Her message to youth is, “There’s joy in giving. Please come forward and help someone to make a difference to their life.”





Source: Supplied















