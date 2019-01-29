SBS Hindi

First Indian Australian to receive Lord Mayor's Australia Day Achievement Award

Prerna Pahwa with Lord Mayor Cr. Graham Quirk

Source: Supplied

Published 29 January 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 6:21pm
Young, compassionate people like Prerna Pahwa do the Indian Australian community proud. She is the first ever Australian of Indian origin and in fact the youngest recipient of the 2019 Brisbane's Lord Mayor's Australia Day Achievement Award. Prerna's dedication to creating awareness about Bone marrow transplant is rare and her wholehearted passion to help anyone in need is a leaf to be taken from her book!

She is young, bright, and enterprising and above all she is humane. Prerna Pahwa from Brisbane is the first ever Australian of Indian origin to be awarded 2019 Lord Mayors Australia Day Achievement Award.

Prerna tells us she has been working for the community at large and for individuals in need for almost ten years. She is the founder and President of Simply Human Inc and Superheroes Without Capes. These not for profit organizations are actively working with various ethnic communities. However, Prerna’s driving passion is to help spread awareness about Leukemia and Bone Marrow transplant, particularly in the South Asian communities.

Prerna Pahwa receiving the Lord Mayor's Achievement Award
Source: Supplied


Along with her team, Prerna raised funds of $88,000 towards the cause of a Leukemia patient. She says, “There was not a single event that we missed out on to go and collect funds for this cause.”

Her message to youth is, “There’s joy in giving. Please come forward and help someone to make a difference to their life.”

certificate for Prerna Pahwa
Source: Supplied


 

 

