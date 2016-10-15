First Indian firefighter in New South Wales?

Gagan Singh tests equipment at Huntingwood fire station in Sydney's west Source: SBS
Published 15 October 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
As Australia's multicultural communities grow, so, too, does the demand for emergency-service workers from those multicultural backgrounds. Yet, despite having one of the largest Indian populations outside the subcontinent, New South Wales only recently recruited what officials believe is its first Indian-born firefighter. Tune in for more.
