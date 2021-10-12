SBS Hindi

'First person to travel abroad in my family:' Delhi slum student wins Australian scholarship worth $60,000

Tushar Joshi (left) with his parents and sister.

Tushar Joshi (left) with his parents and sister. Source: Supplied by Tushar Joshi

Published 12 October 2021 at 4:12pm
By Sahil Makkar
SBS

Tushar Joshi has won the 2021 Sydney Scholars India Equity Scholarship worth up to $60,000 a year. The 22-year-old student lives with his parents and younger sister in west Delhi's Mayapuri slum community.

Mr Joshi credits his success to Dr Kiran Martin, founder of Delhi-based NGO Asha Community Health and Development Society.

He says Dr Martin arranged internships and an English teacher for him to crack the IELTS exam.

Mr Joshi is studying online for his masters and waiting for Australia to open its borders for international students.

Sharing his experience with SBS Hindi, Mr Joshi says he will be the first person in his family to travel overseas.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

