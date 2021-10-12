'First person to travel abroad in my family:' Delhi slum student wins Australian scholarship worth $60,000

Mr Joshi credits his success to Dr Kiran Martin, founder of Delhi-based NGO Asha Community Health and Development Society.
He says Dr Martin arranged internships and an English teacher for him to crack the IELTS exam.
Mr Joshi is studying online for his masters and waiting for Australia to open its borders for international students.
Sharing his experience with SBS Hindi, Mr Joshi says he will be the first person in his family to travel overseas.
