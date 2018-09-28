First smoking ban for metropolitan Central Business District

Smokers could soon be asked to butt out in Sydney's second-largest Central Business District. ((CBD))





The North Sydney council has passed an initiative to ban smoking in the business district, and Mayor Jilly Gibson says she is hoping other councils will be following its example.





"I'm expecting other councils to jump on board really quickly. And I hope they do, I hope they follow our lead -- particularly, surrounding councils. It would be great if Willoughby, Mosman and Lane Cove follow our initiative. It would make the whole of the Lower North Shore (of Sydney) smoke-free."





Cancer Council New South Wales director of cancer prevention and advocacy Anita Dessaix says the council motion shows brave leadership.





"Well, we know that there is absolutely no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, and CBDs are often quite densely populated, particularly during business days. So, recognising that we want to protect people from exposure to second-hand smoke, this is a really important move."





While North Sydney will not be the first business district in the country to ban smoking, it is certainly Australia's biggest anti-smoking push.





Mayor Gibson says it will be up to the community to lead.





"We're not planning on fining people, no. This is going to be a community-based initiative. It is going to work on community goodwill and education and signage."





In 2004, the city of Lismore, in north-eastern New South Wales, adopted a smoke-free policy, which extended to its central business district in 2010.





Meanwhile, the City of Melbourne has concluded a four-year pilot program making parts of its Central Business District no-smoking zones.





And Hobart City Council has passed a motion to increase its smoke-free areas.





In North Sydney, Councillor and avowed anti-smoker Sam Gunning nonetheless plans to fight the move.





"I'm obviously against the no-smoking ban. It's really come out of the blue* from the brain trust of council, another nanny state-ism policy that's gone through. Reality is that it's alienating 20 per cent of our populace here, responsible smokers who just want to have a smoke before, during, after work, whatever they need to get through the day. And it's not our job or responsibility to tell them what they can do with their lives and what they can and can't smoke."





The announcement comes as new research from the Public Health Association of Australia shows increasing numbers of young Australians using e-cigarettes.





Doctors have expressed concern that could lead to a slide in Australia's tobacco control.





The North Sydney council is still to discuss whether e-cigarettes would be included under its new ban.





But Councillor Gunning, also the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Wentworth by-election is not happy regardless.





"Well, with vaping, it's currently banned in New South Wales. So if one of the reasons that they (the council) give is that it will be easier for you to stop smoking if we just ban it, there are no alternatives at the moment. Nicotine vaping is illegal in New South Wales. So they're forcing people to quit cold turkey."





The proposal now goes to community consultation.





On the streets of North Sydney, there was a mix of reactions.



