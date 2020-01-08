Five factors that determine your health and wellbeing

New Year often motivates people to make a fresh start. This means setting health goals such as losing weight, following a healthier lifestyle and looking after one’s wellbeing.





Reinaa Shukla, a nutritionist and a public health consultant says it is fairly simple to achieve this new year resolution by understanding the five most important factors that affect one’s health and wellbeing.





“If you can manage the intake of water and food, get sufficient sleep, include exercise into your daily routine and deal with stress, I can guarantee you will stay healthy,” Reinaa Shukla.





“Your well being will assure you are able to achieve your goals and dreams,” she adds.





Ms Shukla says all the five factors are interrelated for one’s well being.





“If you don’t get good sleep, it affects your hormones. When hormones are affected, it affects our eating patterns. And eating patterns have a direct relation to our weight. So ensure, you sleep well. If six hours of sleep is enough for you, sleep for six. If you need nine hours of sleep to feel refreshed, listen to your body,” she says.





For those who don’t sleep well, she recommends exercising.





“As I said, it is all interrelated. If your body is not tired, you will find it difficult to sleep. Stress affects sleep too. That is why exercising is important. Choose any form of exercise that you like and can commit to. It could be a walk, gym or taking up a sport. Exercising releases endorphins which alleviate stress. And that also helps you sleep better.”





Are you reaching out for food when in fact you are thirsty? Source: Pixabay





Mistaking thirst for hunger

Most people confuse thirst for hunger, says Ms Shukla.





“If you are looking to control weight or lose weight, observe your eating pattern. Are you reaching out for food when in fact you are thirsty? Next time you ‘feel’ hungry, drink a glass of water. Most of the times it water will satiate your ‘hunger’. Your body needs more hydration than food,” she says.





For food, Ms Shukla says avoiding junk food which is very high in salt.





“It contains a lot of salt. Try avoiding packaged food





