Floods grip parts of northern New South Wales and Queensland; Death toll rises

Queensland's southeast is set to endure more wild weather as the state grapples with a days-long flood crisis. Source: AAP Image/Darren England

Published 28 February 2022 at 2:54pm, updated 28 February 2022 at 3:12pm
By Natasha Kaul
Major flood warnings are in place across southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales. At least seven people have died and thousands of properties are submerged due to the floods. Queensland is bracing for more heavy rain and in New South Wales, three rivers are now at major risk of breaking their banks, causing a flood emergency to escalate in the northern part.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

