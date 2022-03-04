Floodwaters continue to cause chaos across New South Wales and Queensland

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Debris carried by floodwater in the swollen Hawkesbury river. Source: AAP
Several parts of Queensland and New South Wales are still underwater after heavy rain and flash flooding over the past few days. In the southeastern part of Queensland, flooding has reached its worst level in over a decade, and in NSW numerous flood warnings still remain current. The death toll from the floods across the country has risen to 14 and recovery efforts are being carried out with residents, volunteers and council crews.
