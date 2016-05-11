SBS Hindi

Flying without fuel!

Solar Impulse

Solar Impulse Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

Published 11 May 2016 at 5:46pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

A few weeks ago a historic event took place and that was that an aircraft circumnavigated the world without using any fuel. Although Solar Impulse did not complete this stretch in one go but it did so only by using solar power! We spoke to Professor Chetan Singh Solanki at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) to know more about this amazing feat.

Available in other languages
