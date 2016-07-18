SBS Hindi

For Godness Sake : Maanavi

SBS Hindi

Maanavi

Maanavi Source: Maanavi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2016 at 8:36pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 12:14am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Maanavi is actively involved in working towards the betterment of others in whichever way she can.Maanavi was very inspired by Salman Khan when he took out some time and shot a video clip for his fan who was suffering from Tumour. It motivated her to give back the society as well. Maanavi shares her story with Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi

Published 18 July 2016 at 8:36pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 12:14am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Here is a very special video...its an interview with Salman Khan, who inspired Maanavi to start all this goodness. 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds