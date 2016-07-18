For Godness Sake : Maanavi

Here is a very special video...its an interview with Salman Khan, who inspired Maanavi to start all this goodness.
Published 18 July 2016 at 8:36pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 12:14am
By Harita Mehta
Maanavi is actively involved in working towards the betterment of others in whichever way she can.Maanavi was very inspired by Salman Khan when he took out some time and shot a video clip for his fan who was suffering from Tumour. It motivated her to give back the society as well. Maanavi shares her story with Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi
