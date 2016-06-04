SBS Hindi

For Parteek, a moment becomes a ghazal

SBS Hindi

Parteek

Parteek Source: Parteek

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 4 June 2016 at 1:31pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parteek is looking for platforms in Australia especially for young Indian-Australians that can help them express their feelings in Hindi and Punjabi.

Published 4 June 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 4 June 2016 at 1:31pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Parteek was born in a small village Rajpur Bhaian, of district Hoshiarpur in Punjab, India.

He came to Australia in 2014 to pursue higher studies.

Parteek writes poetry in both Punjabi and Hindi. And has also presented it at the Indian Consulate in Melbourne and Sahitya Sandhya events.

parteek
parteek Source: Parteek


He loves to write ghazals, poems and songs and says there's no particular reason behind his choice of the genre.

“It's just a feeling. Whatever I feel . . . comes on paper,” he adds.

Overall, the inspiration for subjects comes from things happening in society.

He says – “Whatever I see, I feel, it strikes me somewhere and I live that moment.”

One thing that Parteek enjoys about writing is that he doesn't need a suitable time or place for writing his feelings.

parteek
parteek Source: Parteek


He is looking for platforms in Australia especially for young Indian-Australians that can help them express their feelings in Hindi and Punjabi..

Listen to Amit Sarwal’s very engaging conversation with Parteek about his writing and future plans.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds