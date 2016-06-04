For Parteek, a moment becomes a ghazal

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Parteek was born in a small village Rajpur Bhaian, of district Hoshiarpur in Punjab, India.





He came to Australia in 2014 to pursue higher studies.





Parteek writes poetry in both Punjabi and Hindi. And has also presented it at the Indian Consulate in Melbourne and Sahitya Sandhya events.





parteek Source: Parteek





He loves to write ghazals, poems and songs and says there's no particular reason behind his choice of the genre.





“It's just a feeling. Whatever I feel . . . comes on paper,” he adds.





Overall, the inspiration for subjects comes from things happening in society.





He says – “Whatever I see, I feel, it strikes me somewhere and I live that moment.”





One thing that Parteek enjoys about writing is that he doesn't need a suitable time or place for writing his feelings.





parteek Source: Parteek





He is looking for platforms in Australia especially for young Indian-Australians that can help them express their feelings in Hindi and Punjabi..



