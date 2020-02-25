For the first time, International Gita Mahotsav comes to Australia

Published 26 February 2020 at 10:15am, updated 26 February 2020 at 10:32am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the first time, International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Sydney, Australia. One of the organisers Sewa Singh, president of the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) says Gita Mahotasava is a world-famous cultural event in India through which people can witness the spectacle of cultural and spiritual events celebrating the essence of Gita. Listen to this interview and find out more.
पहली बार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होगा अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव