SBS Hindi

For the first time, International Gita Mahotsav comes to Australia

SBS Hindi

Bhagvad Gita.jpg

Source: Bhagvad Gita.jpg/CC BY 2.0/Flickr as Lord Parthasarthi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2020 at 10:15am, updated 26 February 2020 at 10:32am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For the first time, International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Sydney, Australia. One of the organisers Sewa Singh, president of the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) says Gita Mahotasava is a world-famous cultural event in India through which people can witness the spectacle of cultural and spiritual events celebrating the essence of Gita. Listen to this interview and find out more.

Published 26 February 2020 at 10:15am, updated 26 February 2020 at 10:32am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


LISTEN TO
For the first time, International Gita Mahotsav comes to Australia image

पहली बार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होगा अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव

SBS Hindi

25/02/202009:11


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024