Forest Hill : Two Indian Australian candidates fighting it out

Forest Hill is the only electorate in Victorian Parliamentary elections where Greens and Labor Party have filed Indian Australian candidates against each other.
Labor Party is relying on popularity and expertise of its long-standing member Manoj Kumar, while Greens has decided to believe in capabilities of Naresh Bhalla.
Manoj Kumar says ‘I am a small worker of Labor party and want to work towards policy framework for the betterment of communities.’
Naresh Bhalla told SBS Hindi, ‘In the last 20 years I have received everything in this country now it’s time to work for them’