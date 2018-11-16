SBS Hindi

Forest Hill : Two Indian Australian candidates fighting it out

Manoj Kumar And Naresh Bhalla Forest Hill Candidates

Published 16 November 2018 at 2:28pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
On 24th November two Indian Australians from different political parties will find out who gets the support of the community.

Forest Hill is the only electorate in Victorian Parliamentary elections where Greens and Labor Party have filed Indian Australian candidates against each other.

Labor Party is relying on popularity and expertise of its long-standing member Manoj Kumar, while Greens has decided to believe in capabilities of Naresh Bhalla.

Manoj Kumar says ‘I am a small worker of Labor party and want to work towards policy framework for the betterment of communities.’

Naresh Bhalla told SBS Hindi, ‘In the last 20 years I have received everything in this country now it’s time to work for them’

