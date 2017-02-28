Formar ABC director chokes up at child -abuse hearings

David Hill (foreground) and other child migrants at the 2010 apology Source: AAP
Published 28 February 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 28 February 2017 at 7:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former managing director of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mr. David Hill has broken down while addressing an inquiry in Britain into historic cases of child sexual abuse. A report presented by Anita Barar
