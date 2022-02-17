SBS Hindi

Former Afghan interpreters demand urgent action from Australian government on visa allocation

SBS Hindi

afghan

د آسټرالیایي ځواکونو پخواني ترجمانان په کانبرا کې د لاریون پرمهال Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2022 at 6:12pm
Source: SBS

Earlier this week, a group of former Afghan interpreters rallied outside Parliament House in Canberra. They demanded urgent action from the Australian government on visa allocation for their families. As a result of the Taliban takeover, the federal government in January this year committed to offering at least 15,000 visas to Afghans over the next four years under the humanitarian and family visa program. SBS has learned the government is considering excluding thousands of Afghan nationals who have already arrived in the country from the visa allocation.

Published 17 February 2022 at 6:12pm
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'