Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Former Afghan interpreters demand urgent action from Australian government on visa allocation
د آسټرالیایي ځواکونو پخواني ترجمانان په کانبرا کې د لاریون پرمهال Source: AAP
Earlier this week, a group of former Afghan interpreters rallied outside Parliament House in Canberra. They demanded urgent action from the Australian government on visa allocation for their families. As a result of the Taliban takeover, the federal government in January this year committed to offering at least 15,000 visas to Afghans over the next four years under the humanitarian and family visa program. SBS has learned the government is considering excluding thousands of Afghan nationals who have already arrived in the country from the visa allocation.
Published 17 February 2022 at 6:12pm
Source: SBS
Share