Four charged over shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine

Wilbert Paulissen of the Joint Investigation Team speaking on the ongoing investigation of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash in 2014 Source: AAP

Published 20 June 2019 at 2:01pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
International investigators have charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with murder over the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight M-H-17 in 2014. All 298 people aboard the passenger plane died, including 38 Australians. Relatives of those killed have welcomed the news

