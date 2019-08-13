SBS Hindi

Four out of five workers have been injured or become ill while at work

A stressed, exhausted businessman sitting at his desk in an office at night

A stressed, exhausted businessman sitting at his desk in an office at night Source: Getty

Published 13 August 2019 at 4:17pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Four out of five workers have been injured or become ill on the job in survey findings unions say expose an underbelly of unsafe industrial practices. According to the ACTU, Australian employees are dealing with systemic physical and mental health issues in the workplace.

