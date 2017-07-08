SBS Hindi

France moving to all electric cars by 2040

SBS Hindi

: French environment minister Nicolas Hulot

: French environment minister Nicolas Hulot Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 8 July 2017 at 9:05pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

France has announced an ambitious plan to ban all petrol and diesel cars by 2040. It comes as Sweden's Volvo pledges to go all-electric and become the first major car-maker to phase out production of petrol-only cars from 2019. Analysts say more consumers are demanding low-emissions vehicles but it will not mean the end of combustion engines -- for now.Tune in for a feature on it presented by Anita Barar

Published 8 July 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 8 July 2017 at 9:05pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is a celebratory moment in Paris as France's environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, christened the Energy Observer, the world's first boat to be powered solely by wind, solar and hydrogen energy.

 

The vessel is about to embark on a round-the-world journey lasting six years, all to raise awareness about renewable energy.

 

The Minister says it is important for the government to nurture such technologies, but France's bold plan for fighting climate change does not stop at the seas.

On the same day, he has announced a plan which could dramatically change the look of French roads -- and the country's air quality.

It is part of a five-year plan to wean France off fossil fuels and help meet its targets under the Paris climate accord.

 

The goal is to make the country carbon-neutral by 2050 and reduce nuclear energy from its power mix.

 

At the news conference announcing the plan, the Environment Minister called the ban on petrol and diesel cars a revolution.

 

The surprise announcement comes after the Swedish car-maker Volvo has revealed its plan to phase out petrol-only cars by 2019.

 

From then, all of its new makes will be either electric or hybrids, making Volvo the first major manufacturer to electrify all of its models.

 

The company's president, Hakan Samuelsson has told Radio Sweden it is not just an environment-led decision, but also a business one.

"We are reacting to customer demand, asking for electrified cars, and, of course, it's also the way for us to come down when it comes to CO2* levels and reducing our carbon footprint."

 

Analysts say the move also comes because of regulations around emissions for car-makers.

 

PriceWaterhouseCoopers' Darren Jukes says most manufacturers, like Volvo, have some kind of a strategy around electric vehicles.

"Well, I think we just need to sort of bear this ... put this into context, so, what all the manufacturers have announced are a move towards more electric features within vehicles. Largely, this can be around hybrid vehicles. You know, the move towards 100 per cent pure electric vehicles is still some way off. What we're seeing is a gradual transition through technology, so the combination of various combustion engines with electric motors in order to provide hybrid technology. So I don't think we're seeing the end of combustion engines just yet."

 

France is not the first country to make a move towards less-polluting cars either.

 

India has said it wants all cars electric-powered by 2030.

 

Norway, where sales of electric cars are booming, says it wants to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025.

 

And car giant Germany says it wants to put a million electric vehicles on the road by 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023