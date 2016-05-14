SBS Hindi

FREE WIFI AT 15 INDIAN STATIONS!

SBS Hindi

Indian train station

Indian train station (Representational image). Source: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 May 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 5:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Now 15 train stations in India have free-wifi services of which five were added this week. The cities added this week were Ujjain, Jaipur, Patna, Allahabad and Guwahati. Earlier this service was made available at Mumbai, Raipur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Bhubhaneshwar, Ernakulam Jn, Kacheguda, Jaipur, Vijaywada, and Vishakapatnam. We spoke to Executive Editor of Newtork 18 Alok Kumar to know more about this service.

Published 14 May 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 5:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds