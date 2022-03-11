Friends mourn 25-year-old man after drowning death on Gold Coast

Mr Rachakonda's life was tragically cut short after he was pulled unconscious from the bottom of the pool.





The 25-year-old, a recent graduate from Deakin University, had reportedly failed to resurface after diving into the water. He was declared dead by paramedics.





Advertisement

Highlights:





Twenty-five-year-old civil engineer Sai Surya Tej Rachakonda drowned in a pool on the Gold Coast

Queensland police say the death is not considered suspicious

Community raising funds to help the family of the deceased

Local police were called to Riverview Parade after Mr Rachakonda was pulled from the pool.





“Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a man aged in his 20s drowned in a pool at a Surfers Paradise apartment block on March 7,” Queensland Police told SBS Hindi.





Picture of the swimming pool from which Mr Sai Surya Tej Rachakonda was pulled unconscious. Source: Supplied by Sandeep Jacob





“Emergency services attended but the man could not be revived,” the police said.





Friends of Mr Rachakonda have expressed their shock at his death and are now raising funds to help the family of the deceased.





Melbourne-based Sandeep Jacob told SBS Hindi Mr Rachakonda was a "perfect guy" who had experienced a few unlucky episodes in his life.





READ MORE I just want my family back unharmed from Ukraine: Indian mother







"He was one of those guys who had no bad habits, focussed about work, and a brilliant person," Mr Jacob shared.





"Mr Rachakonda was recovering from an accident in which he had injured his right leg very badly. He was bedridden for over six months when he was living in Melbourne. He was undergoing physiotherapy and hydrotherapy treatment for his leg," he said.





Recently, Mr Rachakonda had moved to Gold Coast after he bagged a job in his chosen profession.





"Now that everything was going well for him and life was getting normal for him after a bad patch in his life, this tragic incident has struck and taken his life," Mr Jacob added.





Mr Sandeep Jacob (L) and his son with Sai Surya Tej Rachakonda (R). Source: Supplied by Sandeep Jacob





"His parents were planning to visit him in April for his graduation ceremony and he was very excited. I used to tease him that he will now be served good hot food by his mother," he recalled.





Arrangements are being made by friends and family to send his body back to India for the last rites, according to Mr Jacob.





Another friend, Vinay Kumar, has set up a fundraising page for the family which has so far collected over $38,000.





READ MORE India lifts ban on international flights from 27 March







On the page, Mr Rachakonda has been described as an exemplary individual known for his determination, dedication, resilience and joyous fun nature.





"He was an excellent fast bowler for the clubs he played," the page said, adding "In October, he cleared his Master's degree with distinction at Deakin University."





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.



