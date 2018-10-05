From an air-hostess to Liberal Party candidate, meet Neelam Rai Dhingra

Neelam Rai runs her own business in Melbourne for last few years. She says being a women entrepreneur is almost similar to being women politician.





She says “I want to positively change the way the Indian Australian community is looked at in Victoria.”





Neelam says she is committed to utilising her cultural diversity, business experience and education to have an impact and make a difference in Victorian multicultural society.





“My father is a retired Army officer in India and he has instilled in me the discipline and strong family values of equality and respect," she tells SBS Hindi.





She is also the founder and president of the 'No Hunger Australia' campaign which helps people in need because of difficult circumstances.



