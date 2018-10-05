From an air-hostess to Liberal Party candidate, meet Neelam Rai Dhingra

SBS Hindi

Neelam Rai Dhingra with Mathew Guy

Neelam Rai Dhingra (Right) with liberal leader Mathew Guy Source: Supplied

Published 5 October 2018 at 11:30am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Neelam Rai Dhingra has been endorsed as a candidate by the Liberal Party for the Upper House in Northern Metropolitan Region of Melbourne.

Neelam Rai runs her own business in Melbourne for last few years. She says being a women entrepreneur is almost similar to being women politician.

She says “I want to positively change the way the Indian Australian community is looked at in Victoria.”

Neelam Rai Dhingra, Liberal Candidate
Source: Supplied


Neelam says she is committed to utilising her cultural diversity, business experience and education to have an impact and make a difference in Victorian multicultural society.

“My father is a retired Army officer in India and he has instilled in me the discipline and strong family values of equality and respect," she tells SBS Hindi.

Neelam Rai at Against Domestic Violence Campaign
Source: Supplied


She is also the founder and president of the 'No Hunger Australia' campaign which helps people in need because of difficult circumstances.

“I am working towards ensuring that everyone has food before they sleep at night," she says.


