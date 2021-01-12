Higlights:
- Ali Sayed is an engineer by profession who is making short films regularly.
- Filmmaking is in his blood being from a bollywood family.
- His short film “Welcome to AL” was selected in two international film festivals.
Listen to Ali Sayed's story in his own words:
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
From an engineer to a filmmaker: Ali Sayed is fighting all odds
SBS Hindi
12/01/202110:52
Ali Sayed had filmmaking in his blood. Sayed is the son of late Sayed Sultan, who penned Bollywood hits like Ankush and Mr Natwarlal. “However, It was not easy being a writer in Bollywood,” says Ali adding, “Financial uncertainty was a major problem. You never feel secured. I saw hard times too. I think that is why my father never pushed me to join the film industry.”