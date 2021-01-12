SBS Hindi

From an engineer to a filmmaker: Ali Sayed is fighting all odds

Still from Behind The Scenes captured by Nishit Gandhi.

Still from Behind The Scenes captured by Nishit Gandhi. Source: Nishit Gandhi.

Published 13 January 2021 at 10:25am, updated 15 January 2021 at 5:36pm
By Vikas awana
Ali Sayed is one of those Indian migrants who have not let their dreams get lost on the way to a new life in a new country.

Higlights:

  • Ali Sayed is an engineer by profession who is making short films regularly.
  • Filmmaking is in his blood being from a bollywood family.
  • His short film “Welcome to AL” was selected in two international film festivals.

Listen to Ali Sayed's story in his own words:

Ali Sayed had filmmaking in his blood. Sayed is the son of late Sayed Sultan, who penned Bollywood hits like Ankush and Mr Natwarlal. “However, It was not easy being a writer in Bollywood,” says Ali adding, “Financial uncertainty was a major problem. You never feel secured. I saw hard times too. I think that is why my father never pushed me to join the film industry.”

