Higlights:





Ali Sayed is an engineer by profession who is making short films regularly.

Filmmaking is in his blood being from a bollywood family.

His short film “Welcome to AL” was selected in two international film festivals.

Listen to Ali Sayed's story in his own words:

Advertisement

LISTEN TO From an engineer to a filmmaker: Ali Sayed is fighting all odds SBS Hindi 12/01/2021 10:52 Play







Ali Sayed had filmmaking in his blood. Sayed is the son of late Sayed Sultan, who penned Bollywood hits like Ankush and Mr Natwarlal. “However, It was not easy being a writer in Bollywood,” says Ali adding, “Financial uncertainty was a major problem. You never feel secured. I saw hard times too. I think that is why my father never pushed me to join the film industry.”





READ MORE David Warner offers tips as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome their baby girl







READ MORE Most powerful passports of 2021: Australia moves up while India slips







Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter













































