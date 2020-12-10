From fighting anxiety to running marathons to becoming an author, international student Suki shares his journey

Highlights International student Sukant Singh Suki is the only person of Indian-origin to participate in ultra-marathons in Australia.

Suki suffered from deep depression and anxiety due to great expectations from the family and a difficult relationship with his father.

He has authored two books- "Limitless Humans" and his latest is, "Chasing Genius."

Sukant Singh Suki, fondly called Suki lives in Melbourne. This 31-year-old international student from India who went through a very dark phase in his life in 2019, when he wanted to end his life, discovered there is more to life and had the burning quest to survive.





“The expectations of the families and the pressure on international students coming to Australia is just too much. I couldn’t cope. Many International students undergo this experience,” Suki told SBS Hindi.





He found that running, not away from life, but running for a healthy life, was the best medicine for overcoming anxiety.





Suki started participating in ultra-marathons which gave him a new lease of life. Suki recently became the only runner of Indian-origin who participated in the 100 km Anglesea Ultra Marathon.





“About 300 people participated in this challenging adventure, there was a surf course, National Parks, mountains, a surf course again and after 70 kms heavy rainfall,” he says.





Source: Supplied





"It wasn’t easy, I had no support crew, but another German runner kept motivating me. Ultra-Marathons are a mind -game and I was determined to complete it and did it in 19 hours. Last year I ran 200 km, so I thought why not run in this one,” Suki adds, "I was running like a hungry beast...Finished 100km in nearly 19 hours! I dedicate this run to every single human on this planet who has suffered due to Covid-19!.





Listen to the podcast:





Last year Suki authored a book, “Limitless Humans” and now he has published his second book, “Chasing Genius.”





“After the terrific response that my first book received I gained further confidence and it helped me improve my relationship with my father.





"I struggled for a long time to have a good relationship with him.





"During the pandemic, in lockdown, I wrote every single day and have come up with my second book- Chasing Genius,” he reveals.





"The lockdown has been a tough time for millions of people across the world, millions have lost hope, millions have lost their job and millions have lost a family member, I too had no hope, but through my book, I wish to provide hope to people- if I can recover through a bad phase, so can others,” Suki adds. Source: Supplied





Several highly successful and incredible personalities have been interviewed for the book and Suki shares an inspiring quote by an Indian Navy Officer Breeze Sharma, who has been a great mentor to Suki, “There are many kinds of power in this world, like political power and money, but if you have intellectual power, mind power, I think the rest of the powers are zero. Because when you run such kinds of ultra marathons you find your intellectual power.”





"Once someone asked me, why should he purchase this book, I am no movie star. I responded saying, No, I’m not a movie star, but one out of four movie stars is suffering from depression.”





“In 2020, the definition of success has changed, we need to be mentally resilient and strong to face life’s challenges, as life can be very difficult at times," he says.





Suki concludes, “I’m not trying to depict I am the best runner or the best author on the planet, but I’m trying to be the best. I am making an effort to follow my dream.”



