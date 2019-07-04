From loving palak paneer to hiking, nine things you didn’t know about Miss Universe Australia Priya Serrao

Her Instagram profile is loaded with photos of her hiking trips. From Machu Picchu in Peru to the local Mount Donna Buang in the neighbourhood in Victoria, the newly crowned Miss Universe Australia 2019 Priya Serrao tells SBS Hindi in a special tete-a-tete that she loves hiking.





“I love hiking. Hiking is something I love doing on the weekends. I will be at state parks usually a couple of hours from Melbourne and love taking a break from living in the city,” she says.





The newly crowned Miss Universe Australia is still absorbing the fact she is a celebrity now.





“It has definitely not sunk in. I am exhausted and overwhelmed. But I am very excited as well,” she says.





Her family, who lived in India before moving to the Middle East and later Australia, has been inundated with congratulatory phone calls from across the globe.





“My parents have received calls from people whom they haven’t spoken to in 15 years, from Muscat, from Oman, Dubai and India. They are very proud and my grandparents are proud as well,” she says.





In a special interview with SBS Hindi , Priya talks about her migrant journey, her Indian roots and her plans for the Miss Universe contest.





Here are nine things you didn’t know about Priya Serrao:

Born in India, raised in Australia

Priya was born in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad in Telangana, India. She migrated to Australia at the age of 11.











Works with the state government

Priya is a law graduate and currently works as a policy advisor with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions in the Victorian Government.











Worked with United Nations

Priya has completed an internship with the UN Development Programme in Timor-Leste.











Loves Indian food

“We mostly eat Indian food at home,” she tells SBS Hindi.





“I love Palak Paneer. Once when I was visiting India, we ate lunch out every day and I would order Palak Paneer every single day,” she quips.











Lives in a multi-lingual Indian-Australian household

Priya lives with her sister and parents in suburban Melbourne.





“We speak Hindi, Konkani and English at home. I understand Hindi but I don’t speak it very well,” she says.





Source: Instagram/Priya Serrao





Loves hiking

Her Instagram profile says it all.











School was awkward

At the age of 11, when Priya migrated to Australia and started school, it was different and awkward.





“It was a bit awkward. Kids at 11 and 12 have a whole culture. They were talking about celebrities and they know of things and people I had no idea about. So it was a lot to learn and it was a bit overwhelming but obviously at that age, you adapt,” she says.











Priya says sports helped her made friends.





“I loved sports and playing as a part of a team created a bonding,” she says.





Preparing for Miss Universe

Priya shares her training for the Miss Universe contest will begin soon which will include training, eating healthy and keeping up with current affairs across the world.





“My training will begin soon. It is essentially exercising, building a routine around, eating healthy and preparing for the question and answer,” she says.











Priya’s beauty regime

“I love rose-hip oil,” says the beauty pageant winner.





She also shares her go-to make-up preferences are blush and mascara.



