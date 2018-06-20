From teaching snowboarding to Baroque flute, Natasha Taneja does it all with finesse

Melbourne-based Natasha Taneja is a qualified skiing and snowboard instructor.





Her love for skiing began after attending a school ski camp.





"I started snowboarding when I was quite young and I was about 12 years old and had gone on a school camp. I got hooked," Ms Taneja told SBS Hindi .





She liked it so much, she prodded her mother to take her to snowboarding camps.





Her love for skiing and snowboarding led her to sign up for an Australian Professional Snowsport Instructors Inc (APSI) examination.





"This year I decided to take it up a little bit further and I passed and got certified by APSI," she says.





Ms Taneja says it is very important to be fit to take up snowboarding.





"I am a regular at the gym and I do a lot of weight training and crossfit training. I am a very active kind of a person and was always into sports at school. I also am into hiking and all this keeps me fit," she says.





Besides being a qualified snowboard instructor, Ms Taneja, who has completed her Bachelor of Music (Hons) from the University of Melbourne, also plays the flute and violin and teaches baroque music - a style of Western music composed from approximately 1600 to 1750.





"I have been teaching the flute, baroque flute and violin since 2009. I am a baroque specialist where I teach music which perhaps my mother's ancestors heard in their times," she says.











Natasha also speaks English, Italian, Swedish and some Farsi.



